Sanpete county man hopes to freeze pieces of Utah in time through photos

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — The landscape of Sanpete County, Utah is dotted with century-old structures.

Some are homes, some are barns, and many are lovingly maintained.

But others show their age, as time and the elements have rendered them beyond repair.

Photographer Robert Stephens goes out of his way to seek such buildings.

“You can feel something in the air,” Stephens told Fox 13 News.

When photographing a location, he says his imagination is filled with thoughts of the people who might have once lived or worked there.

He hopes those who view his work have a similar experience.

“What I do is part documenting and part art,” Stephens said.

He is also the editor of the San Pete Messenger, one of Utah’s longest news publications.

The job keeps him traveling from one community to the next in central Utah for news stories.

In the process, he sometimes meets people who allow him onto private property where other photographers can’t go.

Prints of his photos are sold at the Soda Fountain Café in Spring City, and online.