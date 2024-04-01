Utah Jazz fan shares her passion for team history, collection of memorabilia

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know the style of jersey the Jazz wore in the late 70s? How about a high or low point of the 90s? Well, one woman knows these answers and more. She's become known on social media as an unofficial Utah Jazz historian. Whether it's a game-worn jersey, a vintage jacket, or a unique novelty hat, Caitlin Nielson probably has something from every Jazz era.

"I think we have around 100 pieces of just jerseys and warms up, pants, shirts, shoes, all of the above... and then we have just so many knick-knacks," Nielson said.

The lifelong Jazz fan humbly declines the title of #1 fan, but she'll gladly accept being known by many as the Utah Jazz Historian.

"I was just really excited about all these different pieces I could find and photo matching them and finding the stories behind them and being like, ' Wow, this jersey was worn in this crazy moment in Jazz history,'" Nielson said.

Nielson says at first, she and her husband found a love for collecting game-worn jerseys. She also found a snowboard ridden by long-time "Jazz Bear" mascot Jon Absey. After learning about the unique history of the jerseys and board, she wanted to memorialize the team nostalgia in a way that was easy for Jazz fans to access, so she started creating reels on her Instagram account, @utahjazzhistory, for Jazz fans to transform into history students. In her "Take Note with Cait" videos, she covers everything from fun facts to small pieces of Jazz history. One video recounted an infamous thing during Game 6 of the 1998 finals. Hint: It's not the controversial no-call for Michael Jordan pushing off Bryon Russell.

"It's just been so much fun to connect to the Jazz community all over the country. When I go to games in Utah or when I travel to away games, it's so fun to meet other people at those games," Nielson said.

Nielson's dedication to Jazz history has led to her meeting Jazz icons like Absey and the late Mark Eaton.

"He was so willing to take time out of his busy life and his busy day to just give me a few minutes to talk to me about Jazz history and his time with the Jazz," Nielson said reflecting on her time with Eaton.

She still has a few Jazz legends on her bucket list, including her all-time favorite player, John Stockton.

"He took us through some of the best memories and best times in Jazz history," Nielson said.

Although the current Jazz season is far from the Stockton and Malone glory days, Nielson believes this Jazz era will be known in history as just a valley before a future peak.

"I think that we're on a good path. We have a lot of great young players that I think just need a little bit more time to develop, then I think we'll be there," Nielson said. "We have a great future ahead of us."