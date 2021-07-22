99% of Utah is now in the worst drought categories

SALT LAKE CITY — New data released Thursday shows Utah's drought situation continues to worsen.

The Utah Division of Water Resources confirmed to FOX 13 that 99.94% of the state is now in "extreme" or "exceptional" drought. That is the worst drought category there is. Only a tiny portion of Rich County remains in "severe" drought.

The data underscores just how bad the drought is. State officials have repeatedly called on Utahns to conserve water, including dramatically cutting outdoor lawn watering. Utah's agriculture producers have had to slash crops with less water coming to them. Water providers have threatened violators of existing restrictions with fines.

Two reservoirs in Utah have dried up and more are in danger of running out. The Great Salt Lake has dropped to its historic low and will drop to a new record in the coming days.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.