Beaver residents urged to conserve water amid shortage

BEAVER, Utah — Residents of Beaver received a notice Tuesday morning asking them to reduce lawn watering as the city faces a water shortage.

The city of 3,700 has implemented new water conservation measures due to a shortage in the secondary irrigation water system, though drinking water supplies remain adequate for now.

Doug Erickson, an 85-year-old Beaver resident, wasn't surprised by the announcement.

"No snow. I never even started up my snow blower this year, believe it or not," Erickson said.

"In Beaver, we have droughts pretty regular, but we've had a few good years, and it's just unusual for it to get like this," Erickson said.

The conservation measures include restricting lawn watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials are also encouraging residents to allow their lawns to go brown and limit gardening activities.

Bret Black, Beaver's watermaster, emphasized the educational aspect of these restrictions.

"We're just trying to educate people not to water during the daytime. And it's okay to let the lawns go a little brown, dry up a little bit. They're resilient, they'll come back," Black said.

This isn't the first time Beaver has implemented watering restrictions in recent years, but Erickson notes this year feels different.

"We're just in bad shape for water. Hopefully, the Lord will bless us next year with more water," Erickson said.

Governor Spencer Cox recently called for a statewide Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Black also expressed spiritual sentiments about the water crisis.

"My personal preference is that I really think we as a people need to get on our knees a little more and ask our heavenly father or god, it doesn't matter what religion we are... But I think at the same time we need to try and do a little better," Black said.

Beaver, home to rodeo superstar Stetson Wright, isn't alone in its water struggles. South Salt Lake has also enacted water restrictions, while Clearfield City, Moab and Apple Valley are dealing with water infrastructure problems on top of drought conditions.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Utah is the only state in the country that is 100% in drought.

Black believes responsible stewardship is key to addressing the situation.

"If we're a little better steward over our property or over our land, then I think our prayers will be answered," Black said.