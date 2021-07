WEST POINT, Utah — A splash pad in West Point announced that they will close early for the season.

The city of West Point is trying to conserve water by shutting down its community splash pad.

Officials say due to drought conditions it will close early this season on July 25.

The last day to use it will be Pioneer Day on the 24th.