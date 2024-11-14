Parts of Utah slip back into drought status

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a pair of record-breaking winters, small parts of Utah have slipped back into drought.

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 19% of Utah is now in severe drought. That includes portions of Washington and Tooele counties and a swatch of northeastern Utah. The majority of the state is labeled "abnormally dry."

The Utah Division of Water Resources told FOX 13 News on Thursday that soil moistures in the state right now are at 40%, which is lower than average for this time of year. That means rain or snow that hits the ground is absorbed into the soil, instead of running downstream into rivers, lakes and reservoirs.