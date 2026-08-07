Aircraft crashes in Sevier County while responding to Wide Mouth 2 fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — There are reports of an aircraft crashing in the Three Creeks Reservoir area on Friday. Currently, there is no information about those who were on the craft or their condition.

The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 2 confirmed the incident to FOX 13 News saying that they are aware of the reports that came out just after Noon and that they will be updating the public as they learn more.

The aircraft was responding to the Wide Mouth 2 Fire, which as of Friday has burned 106,450 acres and is only 19% contained. The fire was sparked by lightning according to investigators.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story