Human-caused fire breaks out, destroys home in Duchesne County

HANNA, Utah — A fire in Duchesne County broke out and spread to a home, destroying it, Friday evening. Investigators believe the fire to be human-caused.

Hannah Fire, 1.5 acres, has affected one residence, multiple resources are responding.

The day before, Duchesne Fire Department announced a fire restriction order effective this weekend. This order was due in part to "forecasted weather conditions coupled with the record dry vegetation conditions and extreme fire danger throughout Utah."

The Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order advised no open fires of any kind except in improved campgrounds or day-use areas on public lands/constructed fire pits at permanent private dwelling, smoking near dry vegetation, discharging fireworks, and other activities.

Anyone engaging in any of the restricted activities in Duchesne County would be subject to 6 months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

