New wildfire in Summit County rapidly growing after burning 15 acres

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Officials with Utah Fire Info have alerted the public that a new fire has started in Summit County. The so-called "Beulah Fire" is burning east of Mirror Lake Highway, about 3 to 4 miles east of Manner Lands.

According to officials, at least 15 acres of land have burned so far. They add that structures are being threatened by the fire.

The fire is in Forest Service Land and a Department of Public Services helicopter has been requested to assist with the evacuations of campers in the vicinity.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.