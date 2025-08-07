Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUtah Wildfires

Actions

New wildfire in Summit County rapidly growing after burning 15 acres

wildfire.JPG
Storyblocks
File photo: Flames spreading through dry grass
wildfire.JPG
Posted
and last updated

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Officials with Utah Fire Info have alerted the public that a new fire has started in Summit County. The so-called "Beulah Fire" is burning east of Mirror Lake Highway, about 3 to 4 miles east of Manner Lands.

According to officials, at least 15 acres of land have burned so far. They add that structures are being threatened by the fire.

The fire is in Forest Service Land and a Department of Public Services helicopter has been requested to assist with the evacuations of campers in the vicinity.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Utah Wildfire Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere