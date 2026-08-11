Rocky Canyon Fire evacuees find shelter, food, and support at Coalville church

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Water, snacks and a place to stay. It’s exactly the type of help some folks in Henefer could use after being forced to evacuate their homes.

"We wanted to come here and just regroup kind of just relax for a minute, take advantage of the great care that's here,” said Bob Gibbs, who lives in Henefer.

In Coalville, the LDS Church has converted to a temporary evacuation shelter, offering a temporary refuge for those caught in the crossfire of the growing Rocky Canyon Fire.

"It's what we do, we're a community here that looks after one another. Obviously, the LDS church is a big part of this community so we have an emergency preparedness plan for the community as a whole,” said Mike Brown, LDS Coalville Stake Presidency.

Part of that plan includes help from the Red Cross. "We are here with members of the church, we are here with members of the church, the council, and emergency management. So it is a unified response, we are all coming together to serve people who need it,” said Donna Johnson, a Red Cross Northern Utah volunteer.

It’s especially needed in a time where many are left wondering if their homes will be left standing when the fire’s time has come and gone.

"We weren't anticipating coming back tonight,” said Richard Breitenbeker, who lives in Henefer. "We were thinking maybe today it would turn around, it's obviously gotten worse, so really no knowing when we would be coming back."

The church says it’ll continue to work with first responders to keep the shelter open for as long as people need it.