Salt Lake City firefighters rescue kestrel falcons from wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY — While the fire that sparked off of Interstate 80 in the Salt Lake City area was stopped at just 15 acres, the impact of the fire is being felt by local wildlife.

Salt Lake City firefighters shared images they took on Monday showing how they rescued two juvenile kestrel falcons.

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According to the department, while performing firefighting operations, they discovered the two birds after they had become separated from their parents. Firefighters gave the chicks a place to recover from the smoke and before long the falcon parents returned.

Firefighters say once the kestrels had a chance to recover, they hopped up and flew back to their parents.

SLCFD

"It’s a reminder that wildfires impact more than just people, they affect the wildlife that call these areas home," firefighters wrote to social media. "We’re grateful we could play a small part in bringing this family back together."