'This is a big one;' Gov. Cox surveys Monroe Canyon Fire damage as wildfire grows

RICHFIELD, Utah — With the Monroe Canyon Fire burning in central Utah having grown to epic proportions, Gov. Spencer Cox called it the "big one" Friday as he toured damaged areas and shared how the wildfire hits home for him personally, outside of his duties as state leader.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the fire had expanded to 55,542 acres, but of even more concern is that its containment has dropped to just 7 percent.

"It's been a long time since we've had a big one like this," Cox said as he spoke from Richfield. "The odds of us putting it out anytime soon are pretty low, just to be honest. We know that the forecast is not great right now. We've seen the extreme fire behavior all day long, even at night when, usually, the fire beds down. We are not seeing that."

The state of emergency issued by Cox on Thursday coincided with the entire state being placed under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which basically prohibit most open flames.

"I wanted to time it so we have the most impactful 30 days," Cox said of the emergency order. "Right now, this is kind of 'go time.' This is the danger time for all of us."

Residents dealing with outages, nerves near Monroe Canyon Fire:

Residents warned of expected power outages for multiple areas near Monroe Canyon Fire

Cox acknowledged that officials are able to pour all their resources into fighting the Monroe Canyon Fire because it's the only major wildfire currently burning in the state, something he wants to keep.

"I haven't begged in a long time. I'm begging people right now to please exercise extreme caution," warned Cox. "One spark and we could have another fire just like this, and that means shrinking resources, right? We're able to throw everything at this one because we don't have other major fires in the state right now, but the only way to prevent that from happening is for people to make really, really smart decisions and avoid the dumb ones."

Evacuation orders for Monroe Canyon have been lifted, but remain in place for parts of Poverty Flats. In addition, Highway 24, which had been closed on Thursday night, has been reopened "for now," wrote Sevier County Emergency Manager William Taufer.

Power has also been restored to the area, although Garkane Energy said the fire is "burning yards away" from its transmission line. The company shared that the job of repairing wires and replacing burned power poles remains, which will "take days of work."

During the briefing, Cox, who was born in central Utah, shared how the wildfire has a little extra meaning for him and the community where he was raised.

"[I] take this very personally. These are my people, and I'm just proud of the way that they responded," said the governor. "People who have lost their properties are the first ones to hug a firefighter to thank them for what they're doing.

"The support here has been incredible, and if you haven't been impacted by a fire like this, I can just tell you it's relentless, it weighs on you every single day."