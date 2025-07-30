Residents warned of expected power outages for multiple areas near Monroe Canyon Fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — As the Monroe Canyon Fire continues to grow in central Utah, burning over 31,000 acres, nearby residents are now being warned about the "high probability" of power outages due to the wildfire.

Sevier County Emergency Management Deputy William C. Taufer issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying transmission lines through Bear Valley are expected to be powered down because of the flames.

"This may not come today but will eventually come in the foreseeable future. Start planning and preparing now," Taufer urged.

When the lines are powered down, it is not known how long the outages will last, other than for residents to expect it to be an extended period of time.

'It's scary;' Weary residents watch as Monroe Canyon Fire bursts in size

The following counties and towns will be affected by likely power outages:



Garfield County

Piute County

Sevier County

Wayne County



Angle

Antimony

Burrville

Fishlake Basin

Greenwich

Koosharem

Taufer said he will provide more information once his office receives it, but warned residents to start preparing for outages immediately, "especially for those who have special needs and will need assistance."

Burning since July 13, the Monroe Canyon Fire is now at 31,811 acres and is just 11 percent contained, which is down five percent from Tuesday.