Utah wildfires have already set a record for woodland and forest burned

Utah's 2026 fire season has already made history — not for total acreage burned, but for the destruction of woodland and forest specifically.

University of Utah scientists Phil Dennison and Mickey Campbell released data last week showing 2026 has already surpassed any previously recorded year in terms of woodland and forest burned.

The researchers say trends indicate an increase in tree fires in Utah, especially in the years of megadrought. Woodlands include shorter trees like juniper and scrub oak. Forests are the high-elevation pines and aspens. Together, woodland and forest cover about 23% of Utah. Those trees hold soil in place and provide critical wildlife habitat.

Most of Utah's largest wildfires by acreage have historically burned through grass and shrubs — known as rangeland fires. The Milford Flats fire, the largest ever in Utah, burned more than 350,000 acres in 2007.

That's why 2026 has not yet surpassed 2007 as the biggest fire year by total acreage. Utah has seen about 514,000 acres burned so far this year, compared to nearly 650,000 acres in 2007.

But 2026's fires have destroyed more structures than any previous year, and two people have died fighting them.

Since 1986, Utah has had seven fires that each burned more than 60,000 acres of woodland and forest. Three of those seven fires are still burning right now — the Babylon, Cottonwood, and Widemouth 2 fires.

With significant fire season still remaining, scientists say Utah is likely to surpass 2007's total acreage record before the season ends.