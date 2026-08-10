Widemouth 2 Fire surpasses 121K acres burned, containment gained

RICHFIELD, Utah — Firefighters are continuing to secure lines on the western edge of the Widemouth 2 Fire as their containment of the blaze has increased in the days following a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two firefighters on Friday.

As of Monday, Widemouth 2 Fire has burned 121,225 acres and was estimated to be at 26% containment.

Officials say their firefighters are making progress on the west side of the fire and work is continuing in the northern flank near Mt. Catherine.

Crews say that lifting inversion has increased their visibility dramatically but they are staying aware of dry thunderstorms forecasted for this afternoon. Lightning and gusty winds are expected to have the biggest impacts.

The evacuations in Millard and Sevier Counties are still active as of Monday at noon. Residents are urged to following the Millard County and Sevier County Sheriff's social media pages for the current evacuation levels.

Southeast Fillmore was downgraded from "GO" status to "SET" as conditions improve. However, the entire town of Fillmore is being moved from "READY" to "SET" as conditions lead to increased flood risk due to monsoonal moisture in the area.