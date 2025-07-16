WILDFIRE BLOG: Latest information on fires across the state of Utah

There are multiple wildfires currently burning across the state of Utah. Here's the latest information on size, containment, evacuations and closures for the fires largely impacting Utahns.

Monroe Canyon Fire - Sevier/Piute counties



8,646 acres

Discovered: July 13

0% contained

Cause: Under investigation

Evacuations: Monroe Meadows; Magleby north to Cove Mountain; Elk Country Cabins

Closures: Richfield Ranger District of Fishlake National Forest; Monroe Canyon Road

Cove Fire - Sevier County



256 acres

Discovered: July 15

Unknown containment

Cause: Natural

Diamond Canyon Fire - Grand County



114 acres

Discovered: July 15

Unknown containment

Cause: Natural

Deer Creek Fire - San Juan County



12,906 acres

Discovered: July 10

7% contained

Cause: Unknown

France Canyon Fire - Garfield County



Discovered: June 11

34,943 acres

90% contained

Cause: Natural

Bridge Creek Fire - San Juan County



2,588 acres

Discovered: June 13

90% contained

Cause: Natural

Forsyth Fire - Washington County



15,676 acres

Discovered: June 19

81% contained

Cause: Natural

Mica Fire - Tooele County

