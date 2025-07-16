WILDFIRE BLOG: Latest information on fires across the state of Utah

There are multiple wildfires currently burning across the state of Utah. Here's the latest information on size, containment, evacuations and closures for the fires largely impacting Utahns.
Monroe Canyon Fire - Sevier/Piute counties
- 8,646 acres
- Discovered: July 13
- 0% contained
- Cause: Under investigation
- Evacuations: Monroe Meadows; Magleby north to Cove Mountain; Elk Country Cabins
- Closures: Richfield Ranger District of Fishlake National Forest; Monroe Canyon Road
Cove Fire - Sevier County
- 256 acres
- Discovered: July 15
- Unknown containment
- Cause: Natural
Diamond Canyon Fire - Grand County
- 114 acres
- Discovered: July 15
- Unknown containment
- Cause: Natural
Deer Creek Fire - San Juan County
- 12,906 acres
- Discovered: July 10
- 7% contained
- Cause: Unknown
France Canyon Fire - Garfield County
- Discovered: June 11
- 34,943 acres
- 90% contained
- Cause: Natural
Bridge Creek Fire - San Juan County
- 2,588 acres
- Discovered: June 13
- 90% contained
- Cause: Natural
Forsyth Fire - Washington County
- 15,676 acres
- Discovered: June 19
- 81% contained
- Cause: Natural
Mica Fire - Tooele County
- 1,500 acres
- Discovered: July 8
- 78% contained
- Cause: Human