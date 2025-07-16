Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WILDFIRE BLOG: Latest information on fires across the state of Utah

monroe.jpg
Utah Wildfire Info
Monroe Canyon Fire seen Monday, July 14
Posted

There are multiple wildfires currently burning across the state of Utah. Here's the latest information on size, containment, evacuations and closures for the fires largely impacting Utahns.

Monroe Canyon Fire - Sevier/Piute counties

  • 8,646 acres
  • Discovered: July 13
  • 0% contained
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Evacuations: Monroe Meadows; Magleby north to Cove Mountain; Elk Country Cabins
  • Closures: Richfield Ranger District of Fishlake National Forest; Monroe Canyon Road

Cove Fire - Sevier County

  • 256 acres
  • Discovered: July 15
  • Unknown containment
  • Cause: Natural

Diamond Canyon Fire - Grand County

  • 114 acres
  • Discovered: July 15
  • Unknown containment
  • Cause: Natural

Deer Creek Fire - San Juan County

  • 12,906 acres
  • Discovered: July 10
  • 7% contained
  • Cause: Unknown

France Canyon Fire - Garfield County

  • Discovered: June 11
  • 34,943 acres
  • 90% contained
  • Cause: Natural

Bridge Creek Fire - San Juan County

  • 2,588 acres
  • Discovered: June 13
  • 90% contained
  • Cause: Natural

Forsyth Fire - Washington County

  • 15,676 acres
  • Discovered: June 19
  • 81% contained
  • Cause: Natural

Mica Fire - Tooele County

  • 1,500 acres
  • Discovered: July 8
  • 78% contained
  • Cause: Human

