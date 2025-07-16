Firefighter injured in Forsyth Fire in southern Utah; airlifted to hospital

PINE VALLEY, Utah — A firefighter battling the Forsyth Fire in southern Utah near Pine Valley was injured this week and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue crews deployed to the fire assisted in the response to the injured firefighter, who "experienced a fall," according to the department. The unidentified firefighter was hauled off the mountain by the team, where he was stabilized inside an ambulance and then transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

The firefighter's exact injuries were not made available, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The injury spotlights the dangers firefighters and other personnel are facing as multiple wildfires burn across the state.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Forsyth Fire stands at 15,682 acres as of Wednesday, but is now 81 percent contained. The lightning-caused wildfire burned 13 homes almost immediately after it sparked last month.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday, which will help in the battle against the fire.

"As we are getting this contained, it means they will be looking at downgrading the response team from a level 2 to a level 3 critical response team," fire officials said. "So we may be seeing Great Basin Team 2 leaving and transitioning over to Color Country Fire as well as local resources finishing this up."