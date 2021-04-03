West Jordan Police help apprehend Texas murder suspect

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was arrested Friday in West Jordan in connection with the murder of a Seattle woman who was recently found dead in Texas.

Marisela Botello Valadez went missing in October 2020, according to Dallas-Fort Worth area news outlets.

The 23-year-old from Seattle, Washington was visiting a friend in the Dallas area at the time. One night, she left her friend's apartment to go to a nightclub. She hadn't been seen or heard from since.

On March 24, her body was found in a wooded area in Wilmer, about 20 miles southeast of Dallas.

One suspect, 49-year-old Nina Marano, was arrested the following day, and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested earlier this week.

A third suspect, 31-year-old Charles Anthony Beltran, was arrested in West Jordan Friday after investigators "receiv[ed] intelligence that he was in Utah."

West Jordan Police assisted the Dallas Police Department and U.S. Marshals, and Beltran was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Salt Lake County Jail awaiting extradition.

It was not specified why Beltran was in West Jordan, nor exactly where he was found and arrested.

Police say they identified the suspects after tracing the victim's and suspects' cellphones. It was determined that Valadez was with all three suspects at Beltran's and Dykes' home the night she was last seen by her friend.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact Det. Ramirez with the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit at (214) 671-3668 or christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 177834-2020.

