Massive explosion reported at Downtown Havana hotel

HAVANA — A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning.

CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors.

Buses and cars near the hotel were left destroyed, according to CNN.

Reuters reports that smoke and flames were seen coming from the building.

Police have closed off certain areas and buildings nearby.

According to the hotel’s website, the building was built in 1933, shortly after the country’s Capitol building was constructed on the same street.

It’s still unknown what caused the explosion at Hotel Saratoga.

It is unknown if any Americans were injured, as most hotels in Cuba prohibit Americans from staying there.