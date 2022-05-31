Watch

Actions

Woman buys roller skates 40 years after she owned them as a teen

woman finds skates.png
CBC/CNN Newsource
woman finds skates.png
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 11:17:44-04

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — A woman is reunited with the roller skates she owned as a teen 40 years later.

Renée Forrestall of Canada thought it was unusual that she found a pair of skates online that looked just like her old ones.

Once she got her foot in one of the skates, she knew she found a good fit.

"It's like a Cinderella and the slipper moment. It was very strange. It was like the perfect fit. I couldn't believe it. And they felt good. It wasn't even like the new ones that I had. It was like they were broken into my foot,” Forrestall said.

She then asked the seller where he got the skates

“As he's telling me, I flip back the tongue and there's my name. And I was like, ‘what?!’ I thought, I couldn't even believe it. I thought ‘who? How?’ I said, ‘this is me! These were mine,” Forrestall exclaimed.

She said she doesn’t think this was a coincidence.

"The universe works in mysterious ways, you know? And i think things come around for a reason,” Forrestall said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere