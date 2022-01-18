Woman poses for selfie atop sinking car after trying to drive on frozen river in Canada

A life-threatening moment might not be the best time for taking a selfie. But that's what witnesses say a woman was doing in Canada as her car sank into a frozen river.

Security camera footage spotted the woman driving a yellow sedan across the frozen Rideau River at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Manotick, Ontario, a town located just south of Ottawa.

"You don't expect your kids to have to watch out for cars zipping down on the frozen river," said Sacha Gera, who spotted the car on the ice via home security footage.

The car eventually broke through the ice, forcing the driver to stand on top of her car as it sank into the frigid waters.

"I've been around water long enough to know if things go bad, it can get worse quickly," said witness Zachary King.

Along with one of his neighbors, King jumped into action to help rescue the driver. They quickly got a rope and a kayak, and the driver was able to hop into the boat before the car was completely submerged.

"It's like everything worked out perfectly," King said. "Got her on the kayak, pulled her in, and as soon as we pulled her in, the car went under. Fully."

However, before the woman was pulled to safety, she captured the moment with a selfie. King adds that the driver told him that she was glad she had driven her car out on the ice.

"We're like, 'What the hell are you doing?' and she's like, 'Oh, just having fun.,'" King said. "I was like, 'What?' and she's like, 'Yeah, I'd totally do that again.' Like word for word, that's what she said."

Police say they charged the driver with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"Just a wild day in the quiet city of Manotick, that's for sure," King said.