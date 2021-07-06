Milky Way views

"This is a view of the Milky Way from the Fairyland Loop Trail at Bryce Canyon. I love coming here at night. It is so quite and dark and you can see the whole night sky in all of its wonder and glory. The sky is also complimented by spectacular rock formations. It is truly a beautiful and Magical place to visit." - Benjamin Glass
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:52:54-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.