Milky Way views

Benjamin Glass
Milky Way Views.jpg
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:52:54-04

"This is a view of the Milky Way from the Fairyland Loop Trail at Bryce Canyon. I love coming here at night. It is so quite and dark and you can see the whole night sky in all of its wonder and glory. The sky is also complimented by spectacular rock formations. It is truly a beautiful and Magical place to visit." - Benjamin Glass

