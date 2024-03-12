Think pink! When will Utah's cherry blossoms 'pop'?

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking for a blast of color to brighten their days in the Beehive State are eagerly anticipating the yearly bloom of the Utah State Capitol cherry blossoms.

Gazing at the Utah State Capitol cherry blossoms is practically a rite of spring for many. The 433 trees that circle the center of state government are a tourist attraction of its own that draws thousands of visitors each and every year.

Video below shows spectacular view of Utah State Capitol cherry blossoms:

Cherry Blossoms Drone View - Scott Taylor

So when will this year's "pop of pink" arrive to signal the start of spring?

Maybe a few weeks.

Maybe longer.

It all depends on the oft-fickle Mother Nature.

As recently as 2022, the capitol's cherry blossoms were close to full bloom by around mid-March, while the flashy flowers didn't hit full peak last year until the end of April.

It all depends on the weather, and with cherry blossoms the mantra is "the warmer the better." By next week, Salt Lake City is forecast to experience temperatures that could come close to hitting 70 degrees. Should that trend continue, the cherry blossoms may make an early arrival.

Kimberly Littleford / Wayne Watson

The International Cherry Blossom Festival is set to kick off this weekend, but it'll do so deep in the heart of Georgia where the temperatures allow for an early bloom. Officials expect the cherry blossoms in Washington, DC to reach peak bloom before the end of March.

Salt Lake City's current cherry blossoms spring from Yoshino Cherry trees that were planted in 2008 after being cultivated in Portland, Oregon, specifically for the capitol building.

