Trump visit to Britain begins with $42 billion tech partnership

The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to a technology partnership worth about $42 billion, the first major announcement of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

The “tech prosperity” deal focuses on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear technology. Leading technology companies are committing more than $42 billion in investments, including more than $30 billion from Microsoft for AI infrastructure and what is expected to be the U.K.’s largest AI supercomputer. Google is opening a data center with Nvidia, and other firms, including Salesforce and BlackRock, are also making commitments.

The two nations will also partner on AI research and develop quantum technology for use in the medical sector. Earlier this week, the U.K. announced joint commercial nuclear partnerships between British and American companies as part of efforts to advance civil nuclear cooperation. Last week, Britain announced major investments from U.S.-based financial services firms.

The British prime minister called the technology agreement a “generational step change.”

The Trump administration views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen the U.S.-U.K. relationship and advance mutual economic and foreign policy interests. While the economic agenda is a primary focus, the trip comes against the backdrop of global crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine — with Trump urging European allies to choke off Russia’s oil supply — and Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Senior U.S. officials recently met with Israeli and Qatari counterparts following an Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha last week.

On Wednesday morning, the king and queen welcomed Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle with a military guard and ceremonial carriage procession. Events for the day include a private lunch, a ceremony with military families, and a formal state banquet in the evening.

Trump has called the invitation “a great honor” and described the king and queen as personal friends. The visit will continue on Thursday with a meeting between Trump and the prime minister.

Reactions locally have been mixed. Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle, hoping to see the president, though most events are taking place behind the castle walls. Supporters wearing Trump campaign gear praised the economic significance of the trip, while critics voiced opposition but acknowledged the potential diplomatic and trade benefits.

Security measures were visible in London as well, drawing curiosity from residents and visitors ahead of the high-profile events.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.