The best fashion deals of Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is known as the ideal time for price-savvy shoppers to score big on everything from home decor to electronics. Touted as the sale of the summer season, customers often expect to see some of the best deals of the year.

Amazon Prime Day occurs this year on July 11 and 12 and is only available for Prime members. But don’t fret if you’re not a member: You can still access the sale by signing up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

We’ve curated 15 of the best fashion deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer. Get ready to save big on brands you love like Reebok, Keds, Levis, Adidas and more.

Women’s Clothing

Save 33% on this puffy winter jacket from Orolay. Made with polyester and filled with a mixture of duck down and duck feather with a fleece-lined hood, this coat will keep you warm later in the year when the temperature drops.

Buy Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket for $99.99 (was $149.99 ).

Pull on this V-neck romper and your outfit is set for the day. Not only is this romper casual and easy to move in, but it also comes in 15 different moisture-wicking terry cloth colors.

Buy Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Fleece Romper at Amazon for $20.18 (was $26.90).

Women’s Shoes

With a fashionable twist on a standard high-rise sneaker, these Reeboks sport an extra-high top. The shaft measures approximately four inches from the arch. Wear them to jog or when out on a stroll. The lace-up and double velcro will keep them nice and secure no matter what.

Buy Reebok Freestyle Hi High Top Sneaker at Amazon for $41.99 (was $75).

For the ultimate pair of white throw-on sneakers that go with just about anything, you can’t beat a pair of white Keds. Crafted with 100% leather and a rubber sole, these well-made shoes can help you look chic while staying comfortable.

Buy Keds Women’s Courty Core Leather Sneaker at Amazon for $39 (was $65).

Women’s Accessories

Protect your eyes and surrounding skin from harmful UV rays with these chic aviator-style glasses with purple lenses. The perfect complement to any outfit, these metal-framed glasses also come with their own free care kit.

Buy Michael Kors MK5004 Chelsea Aviator Sunglasses at Amazon for $53.87 (was $78).

You can bring everything you need for a fun day in the sun with this beach bag that’s marked down at Walmart this week. Measuring 15.3″L x 14″H x 7.8″W, the mesh tote features nine pockets for suntan lotion, towels, sunglasses, water bottles and more.

Buy Livhill Mesh Beach Bag Tote at Walmart for $10 (was $12.99).

Men’s Clothing

Men who fall into the Big & Tall category can have a hard time finding shirts that fit just right; they’re often too short or too tight in the armpits. Champion’s Big & Tall sized tees are soft, durable and comfortable and now they’re on sale — a total score! Sizes and colors do affect the cost for this sale, but the savings are good across the board. For example, this black Champion T-shirt is 27% off.

Buy Champion Classic T-Shirt (Big & Tall) at Amazon for $11.50 (was $20).

A good jacket can not only pull a look together in an instant, but it can also keep you warm on cold days. We know that summertime isn’t puffer jacket season, but the savings on this one are too good to pass up. Savings on the 10+ color options and sizes do vary, but the navy color in size XL is 34% off.

Buy Levi Men’s Bubble Puffer in Navy (XL) at Amazon for $58.97 (was $89.99).

Men’s Shoes

Crafted from 100% leather with a polyvinyl chloride sole, these Dr. Martens make a bold fashion statement. Because it’s a unisex boot, both men and women can sport this style. Please note that the sizes and colors do affect the sale price.

Buy Dr. Martens Adult Lace Fashion Boot (Men’s 11) at Amazon for $66.99 (was $130.00).

Slide into comfort with these adjustable sandals from Adidas. Made from durable synthetic materials, these shoes can be taken from the backyard to the pool to the beach without any concern of water damage. Please note that the sizes do affect the sale price.

Buy Adidas Men’s Adissage Sandal (size men’s 12) at Amazon for $31.96.

Men’s Accessories

Nothing says “I’m put together (and pretty cool)” like a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. These black/matte green, metal-framed, non-polarized lenses come with a UV-protected coating.

Buy Ray-Ban RB3293 Metal Aviator Sunglasses at Amazon for $60.80 (was $152).

Wouldn’t it be nice to tell time without looking at your smartphone and seeing all the missed notifications? This classy Fossil watch comes with a chronograph display and a genuine leather band. It’s also water resistant up to 50m.

Buy Fossil Grant Men’s Watch with Chronograph Display for $95.30 (was $160).

Children’s Clothing and Shoes

These athletic shorts are ideal for toddlers and little kids on the go. Loose and non-restrictive, this three-pack of polyester, machine-washable shorts have a pull-on elastic waistband to make getting dressed quick and easy. Colors and sizes affect the final price.

Buy The Children’s Place Baby Athletic Basketball Shorts at Amazon for $14.99 (was $32.95).

Kids oftentimes outgrow their soccer cleats at the end of each season. If you know your little one loves to play, why not plan ahead and have a larger pair ready to go? We like how they are made with partially recycled materials.

Buy Adidas Unisex-Child Goletto VII Firm Ground Cleats at Amazon for $19.50 (was $30).

Luggage

A good suitcase can make travel days run smoother. Take this hardshell Samsonite carry-on suitcase in Caribbean Blue, for example. It’s lightweight (under seven pounds!) and comes equipped with four spinner wheels to make airport travel a breeze.

Buy Samsonite Omni PC Hardshell Carry-On at Amazon for $89 (was $149.99).

