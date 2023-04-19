Ralph Yarl expected to make full recovery; shooter out on bond

The 16-year-old who was shot when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings is expected to make a full recovery.

The family attorney for Ralph Yarl posted a picture of him with the teen on Instagram, detailing his incredible recovery and how close he came to death.

"Had the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction he would probably be dead right now," attorney Lee Merritt said in the post.

Despite the positive outlook. in Ralph's physical recovery, his aunt said her nephew will need to do a lot of work to recover emotionally.

"There's a major part of Ralph that died on Thursday. What Ralph went through, he lost a part of himself that day," Faith Spoonmore said on CNN.

The man accused of shooting Ralph, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, bonded out of jail just hours after being formally charged.

Lester is charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Lester reportedly claimed he feared for his life when the shooting occurred. According to Kansas City Police Department's probable cause statement, Lester told officers that no words were exchanged prior to the shooting.

If convicted on both charges, Lester could spend the rest of his life in jail.

The shooting has renewed the conversation about guns and race in America. People have marched in support of Ralph and sent him messages.

Ralph's aunt said she takes time to read the messages to her nephew.

"It warms our hearts to see him smile at all the kind words," she stated.

