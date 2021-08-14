High school football kicks off without ‘test to play’ or limited fan capacity

FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington High School took on Corner Canyon for the varsity football season opener Friday.

Parent Melissa Frasure said it was exciting to see the players take the field.

“It is fun to be back here, and it is fun to feel like it is normal, and I just hope that we get to stay here,” she said.

Things look different at high school football stadiums across Utah as many COVID-19 mandates have been lifted. A spokesperson for Davis School District said they are doing everything allowable by state law to keep students safe.

“We are not testing students, but we tell students: 'If you have the symptoms — and they know what those symptoms are — please let us know, please get tested. We cannot have you around when you’re sick,'” Chris Williams said.

A lot of responsibility falls on parents and students this year, Williams said. Masks and vaccines for those eligible are encouraged but not required.

Williams said with contact tracing, the hope is all football games will be played this season, as well as other sports.

“We would make sure that we contact trace to see what individuals were in contact with the student who was infected," he said. "Hopefully that would be a small group so the spread isn’t much, so hopefully we could still field a team and play that evening."

The Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game on Friday night was canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19 from Highland, according to officials

The news of a canceled game reminded many people just how real COVID-19 still is and its impact on high school sports, Frasure said.

“I think listening that Bountiful was canceled, there’s stress, there’s worry," she said. "What’s going to happen? Are we going to be limited to players again? Are we going to not be able to fill the stands and have our friends cheer us on every game?” she said.

