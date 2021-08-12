Parents still deciding on whether to send kids back to school in person or online

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah kids will begin heading back to school throughout August. The overwhelming majority of parents tell FOX 13 they will be sending their kids back to school in person. Although, some say a mask mandate could change their decision.

As of right now, Salt Lake County is the only health department in Utah issuing a mask mandate. Whether or not county council will approve the mandate will be decided Thursday.

The uncertainty with mask mandates in schools pushed Paul Gibbs and his wife to make the decision to homeschool their kindergartner. Gibbs is a kidney transplant recipient. Since he is high risk, he doesn’t want to take any chances, he said.

“He needs the chance to learn in person and interact with kids his age, but he also needs to be healthy, and he needs his dad to still be alive,” he said.

Implementing a mask mandate would cause some parents, like Celsy Jensen, to keep their children home from school.

“If a mask mandate were to be in place at my children’s school, I believe I would homeschool them the best I can,” she said.

People should be able to make their own choices, Jensen said.

“It is harder to breathe with a mask on your face. I feel like they don’t get that personalization with facial expressions and things like that with teachers and friends and honestly I also feel like it puts a little bit of a fear factor in their life, it’s scary to them,” she said.

Marta Nielsen who has two school aged children feels the opposite, saying if there is not a mask mandate, her kids will learn online.

“We have been extremely cautious, and it would feel like such a waste to all of the sudden throw caution to the wind and send my kids to a place where there are a whole bunch of other people who are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask,” she said.

Some parents, like single mom Ali Avery, said they feel like they have no options and must send their kids to school despite wishing everyone would be masked.

“I don't have much hope that people will do the right thing to protect others in the community, though, so I anticipate this school year being an absolute circus with kids being out of school sick constantly. I just hope that I don't lose my job, my health, or my child's health because of other people's selfishness,” she said.

With a mask mandate in place last school year, Justin Hutchins chose to homeschool his children. While they are currently enrolled to go back in person, any sort of mask mandate would cause Hutchins to homeschool again.

“We home schooled last year for the entire year and the kids honestly thrived and still tested higher than their grade levels in placement tests for this year. If mask mandates are implemented in Utah County, we will remove the kids from the public school and be forced to home school again,” he said.

