Help available for Utah renters facing eviction

SALT LAKE CITY — The national eviction moratorium, which was put in place to help tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, has expired.

However, there are ways Utahns can still get help.

Those who are struggling to pay on time and in full can apply for assistance on the Utah Rent Relief website.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Combined household income at or below 80% of area median income Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment, or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 Household is experiencing housing instability (for example, received a past-due utility or rent notice or eviction notice, or living in unsafe or unhealthy living conditions) due to COVID-19 Applicant resides in the household and is on the lease

The Emergency Rental Assistance program says applications that include all of the following can be processed faster:



Full lease agreement (all pages)

A copy of your landlord’s W-9 or landlord contact information

A ledger from your landlord showing outstanding rent and/or other fees

Income Certification 2020 1040 tax form (or W-2, 1099, K-1, etc.) Recent paystubs (30 days)



Unemployment insurance weekly payment history (if applicable)

Past-due utility bill (if applicable)

Eviction notice (if applicable)

If received, the assistance funds can be used to pay for:



Current rent plus 3 months of prospective rent (with a termed lease)

Past-due rent

Eligible fees

Security deposit

Utilities, internet and home energy costs

Additional resources for renters can be found online at utahhousing.org.