Utah near top of 'Best State' rankings; No. 1 in economy

SALT LAKE CITY — When you've got it, you've got it.

Once again, Utah finds itself near the very top of the U.S. News & World Report Best State Rankings.

After taking the year off due to the pandemic, the 2021 rankings slot Utah in the No. 3 position, one spot up from 2019.

Utah ranked in the Top 10 in five of the eight categories used to determine the list:

#1 - Economy

#5 - Infrastructure

#5 - Fiscal Stability

#8 - Crime and Corrections

#10 - Education

#11 - Health Care

#30 - Opportunity

#47 - Natural Environment

As part of the eight categories that helped create the rankings, over 70 metrics were also used. In the Economy category, high numbers in Business Environment, Employment and Growth led Utah to the top spot.

“These rankings confirm what Utahns have known for years: Utah is the best state in the nation for economic opportunity, for education and for quality of life,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “I’m extremely proud of this recognition and look forward to an even more prosperous 2021 for all Utahns.”

Utah ranked lowest, 47th overall, in the Natural Environment category that measures pollution, along with air and water quality.

Here are the Top 10 Best States in America :