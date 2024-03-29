Residents feel 'helpless' with poor conditions at federally-funded housing complex

SALT LAKE CITY — Living in the Pauline Downs Apartments on 300 East in downtown Salt Lake City for ten years, Darrin Peery has seen and endured a lot.

“There was a female that was running down the hall, screaming her head off,” he said. “This is like four o'clock in the morning. You got people camping out, you've got garbage going on in the back and people out in the front.”

He often feels neglected by management, he said.

“They get tax benefits, they get this, they get that,” said Peery. “Are you just about the bucks or do you actually care about your properties and the people that live there?”

Recently, the Central City Neighborhood Council shared photos and videos exposing the poor condition of the apartments. The property owners are not in good standing with the Utah Housing Corporation, said Claudia O’Grady, Vice President of Multi-family Finance and Development.

“We will continue our monthly inspections of the property to make sure that the problems don't manifest again,” she said. “This is truly an anomaly. We just don't see this in the 500 plus units that we have financed across the state. It's fewer than 1 percent that is problematic like this.”

Cory Waddoups, one of the buildings’ owners, has seen what’s been going on and is working hard to make these buildings safer for the people living here, he said.

“We've been working with the neighbors on the street and have pulled together resources to hire an armed guard security service that is there between nine and five, and then they also come in the evenings to check the street and the building,” said Waddoups.

Things have improved since those images were shared, he said.

“It's not indicative of the condition of the property,” said Waddoups. “We've really struggled with a homeless population in the area all along the street and they have been continuously breaking into the building and in the common area.”

The issues Pauline Downs faces are the product of a greater problem that cities like Salt Lake are dealing with, he said.

“With the help of the city, we could get this under control with the homeless population, and combining resources with the city and the armed guard service, to just increase the safety and the quality of the property.”