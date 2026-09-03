Harvest is a locally owned restaurant with locations in Park City and Midway, founded by Park City local and Australia native Emma Worsley.

Inspired by the cafés she missed from home, Harvest is built around good coffee, fresh, scratch-made food and creating the kind of neighborhood gathering place where people want to linger a little longer.

Harvest is open seven days a week in Park City and Midway serving delicious coffee, breakfast lunch and now dinners at Midway on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Schnitz & Giggles is Harvest Midway’s new dinner offering, inspired by Emma’s own family table and centered around a simple, focused menu of scratch-made schnitzel, delicious sides and pairings.

Designed to make dinner feel easy, approachable and affordable, the neighborhood-style experience is available Thursday through Saturday from 4–9 p.m., with live music every

Thursday from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Schnitzel remains at the heart of the dinner menu, with chicken, pork and eggplant options, but Harvest is continuing to build out the experience with new mains and fresh, seasonal sides designed to mix, match and pair alongside the signature dishes.

New to the menu this week are Herb-Roasted Half Chicken with Pan Jus, Miso Garlic Salmon with Ponzu, Corn Ribs with Spicy Aioli, Aussie Caesar Salad and the Peach Panzanella being prepared during the segment, which brings together juicy peaches, ripe tomatoes and creamy mozzarella with a bright gazpacho dressing for a fresh complement to the signature schnitzel dishes.

Harvest has also opened a new Tuck Shop on the lower level of its Midway location. An

Australian term for a small shop serving quick bites, sweets and drinks; Harvest’s version offers coffee, smoothies, pastries and grab-and-go bites for guests looking for something quick.

Harvest Midway will celebrate its first anniversary Saturday, September 12, with a playful first birthday celebration featuring face painting, a ball pit and bounce house, a floral bouquet-making class, a limited-time coffee special and more.

You can visit harvestparkcity.com or follow @harvest.restaurants on Instagram for menus, upcoming events and the latest from the local restaurant.