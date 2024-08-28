Scientist prepares to become first NASA-funded researcher to conduct own experiment in space

In the unforgiving environment of space, getting something to grow and thrive can be a challenge, but it's one Rob Ferl is happy to take up.

"We were the first people to actually grow plants in samples from the Apollo-era lunar soils," Ferl said.

Ferl works as a "space biologist" and professor at the University of Florida. But he's about to add another title to his resume: space explorer.

"Imagine being a scientist working on the ocean and having never been there. Imagine being a scientist that works on Antarctica ice and having never been down there to see, touch and smell the ice there," Ferl said. "To be able to, as a scientist, truly understand the environment in which science is occurring, will be a rare treat."

It doesn't normally work that way in space.

Scientists usually rely on trained astronauts to conduct experiments for them. Not this time, though. High above the earth, inside Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, Ferl will experiment on how plants grow in zero gravity. It is research that is critical for future space missions, far from Earth.

"Very likely when we live on another world or for extended times in space, we need plants to provide food, clear our water and also provide oxygen and take up our CO2," he said.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, Ferl's research partner, Anna-Lisa Paul, will be conducting the same experiment at the same time in order to compare the results later.

"Up until now, scientists have not been able to do their experiments in the spaceflight environment, and so this sub-orbital flight opens that door," Paul said. "So what we hope is that that will inspire other scientists to try to take that same path."

Aside from the work to come, Ferl said he'll take a moment or two to appreciate the view.

"We've got it choreographed out, and we understand very clearly when the samples will be taken and when there will be an opportunity for taking pictures and yes, very definitely looking out the window," he said.

Ferl said he is hoping his historic mission will help open the door for other scientists to go to space and conduct their own experiments.

He believes what helped make that possible is the emergence of private space companies, which years ago began the process of opening up access to space — at least, for those who could afford it. NASA — and in turn, taxpayers — will be funding Ferl's space research.