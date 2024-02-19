Search continues for missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham

Audrii Cunningham was last spotted near her home on Thursday morning when she was supposed to catch her school bus, but she did not catch the bus and never made it to school.

The 11-year-old was last seen around 7 a.m. on Feb. 15 near her home on Lakeside Drive in the East Texas town of Livingston.

Cunningham is a White girl with blond hair and blue eyes, she's 4-feet-1-inch tall and she weighs 75 pounds, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When she was last seen, she was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering and black high-top tennis shoes, and carrying a bright red Hello Kitty backpack.

On Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a small backpack near the Lake Livingston Dam, which they believe belonged to the child.

Over the weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced they had identified Don Steven McDougal, 42, as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Cunningham. They arrested him on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault.

Despite having a person of interest in custody, the Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to seek more information from the public.

Polk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 or submit an anonymous tip online.

The sheriff's office has labeled this investigation as active and ongoing.

