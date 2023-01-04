7 secrets to lint-free clothes

Lint is always a drag, whether it’s from pilled clothing or our pets, but luckily, with a few tricks up your sleeve, it’s pretty easy to remove.

Several types of materials act as magnets for lint, such as linen, synthetic fibers, corduroy or knit garments. Having the best lint remover by your side is always a great option, but sometimes you notice it on the go. Here are eight handy tips for preventing and removing lint quickly and efficiently.

Adobe

Wash And Dry Smarter

If your item already contains quite a bit of lint or pet hair, run it through the air-only cycle in your driver with a dryer sheet before you wash it next. Then be sure to clean the dryer lint filter before your next load. Preventing lint from clinging in the first place will reduce your work on the back end.

Wash and dry garments inside out to prevent lint from depositing on the outside of the items, and don’t overcrowd the load to begin with. Washing clothes less frequently also will reduce your chances of lint as it lessens the wear and tears on garments.

Add A Dryer Sheet

Dryer sheets work both inside and outside the dryer to delint items. Toss one in your next dryer cycle or swipe one along your clothing if you notice a few stray pieces of lint.

Adobe

Try Fabric Softener

Adding a little fabric softener to your wash will help fibers release lint during the final rinse cycle. This works whether you use a homemade fabric softer, distilled white vinegar or a commercial fabric softener.

Use Antistatic Spray

Antistatic sprays not only help prevent static cling, but they also stop lint from sticking to your clothing to begin with.

Make a DIY Lint Roller

If your regular lint roller sheets have run out and you need to delint A.S.A.P., try making your own with masking tape. Roll it around four fingers with the sticky side out to pick up pet hair and lint in a pinch.

Try The Lotion Trick

For lint-covered pants, try rubbing lotion all over your hands and then wiping in a downward fashion across your pant legs. The lint should rub right off.

Pick Up a Reusable Lint Roller

Sticky rollers don’t need to be wasteful. Eco-friendly ones work just as well without the need for refills. Just roll, rinse and dry.

The best lint roller will pick up more than just pet hair. Use it to clean up glitter from arts and crafts projects, confetti after a party, small shards of broken glass or pine needles that have fallen off your Christmas tree.

Adobe

Best Lint Remover Advice

To prolong your lint remover’s life, keep it clean by rinsing and air drying traditional rollers or wiping away fuzz from electric models.

If you’re in the market for a new roller, check out our selection of the best lint removers that have been vetted by a team of experts.

With a little know-how and a small amount of effort, you can reduce the amount of lint on your clothes, which will make getting dressed easier.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.