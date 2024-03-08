Senate voting on $460B short-term government funding bill

The Senate has started the first in a series of votes to approve a $460 billion short-term spending bill Friday.

The chamber is on the clock to approve new funds before key government agencies have to shut down midnight on Friday.

Senators expected debate on the bill to last late into Friday evening, setting up the potential for a rapid-fire approval and signature from President Joe Biden.

The measure collects six spending bills to keep funding flowing to government agencies including the departments of Justice, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Interior and Transportation.

Lawmakers are also working to pass a funding bill for six more agencies, including the Department of Defense. In that case, they face a March 22 deadline.

Congress is voting on the bills more than five months into the fiscal year. It relied on a sequence of even shorter-term spending bills in that time, while work progressed toward longer-term solutions. Together, the latest bills would keep their agencies funded through the rest of the fiscal year.

