Southwest’s companion pass deal gets you a free ticket for a friend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Southwest Airlines is offering a limited time deal that will allow you to bring a friend for free on one of your future trips.

The Promotional Companion Pass deal is for Rapid Rewards Members and only applies to round trip or two one-way flights booked now through today, Sept. 8. The travel for that flight must take place between now and Nov. 17, 2022. Your companion will fly free with you on a future trip scheduled between Jan. 4-March 4, 2023. While the deal is for rewards members, you cannot book the flight with reward points.

A qualifying flight is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city. It can include intermediate stops and/or connections or can be a round trip revenue flight from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. Charter flights, group travel and Southwest Vacations packages do not qualify.

Adobe

“We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our customers, and this offer is a way to remind our members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing loyalty & products at Southwest Airlines, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal Customers to travel with their special someone.”

To take advantage of the deal, head to Southwest’s website and register for the promotion with your name and Rapid Rewards account number. Once you book your flight and take the trip, you will receive an email from Southwest within 10 days that includes information on the next steps.

The deal does not include taxes and fees, and keep in mind that you will need to purchase the ticket for your companion, so they cannot book a flight and go somewhere alone. The promotion ends on Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. CST, so you’ll need to register and book your flight soon.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal from Southwest?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.