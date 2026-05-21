2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dead at 41 after battling severe illness

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died after being hospitalized with a severe illness, his family announced Thursday. He was 41 years old.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch," his family said in a joint statement with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing. "KA future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one hwo comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers," they added. "Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

During a Cup Series race on May 10 at Watkins Glen, Busch radioed in to his crew requesting medical aid from Dr. Bill Heisel and a “shot” after the race. According to the TV broadcast, Busch had been struggling with a sinus cold that was exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the Upstate New York road course.

Busch continued to race and finished eighth.

Busch ranks 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch was in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing. His last win came in 2023, his first with RCR.

One of NASCAR's most polarizing personalities, Busch has won 234 races across the sport's three national series, more than any driver in history. He has won 63 Cup Series races, including the 2018 Coca-Cola 600.

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