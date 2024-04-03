2034 Winter Olympics to have familiar feel with probable Utah return

SALT LAKE CITY — When the 2034 Winter Olympics make their expected return to northern Utah, they'll have a familiar feel that will have many who attended the 2002 Games experiencing déjà vu.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games released the official "proposed venue" list Wednesday for the 2034 event, with nearly all competitions taking place in the same locations as they did over two decades ago. However, the committee did release plans for two new venues for the Games.

The ability for the organizing committee to mostly use the same venues as in 2002 was a major selling point for bringing the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City.

According to the committee, all the venues will be within an hour of the athlete's village on the campus of the University of Utah.

One addition to the venue list is called Block 85 and will hold the Big Air competitions in both skiing and snowboarding on a portable scaffold structure in the lot catty-corner to the Delta Center, the same area where the Medals Plaza was located in 2002. In addition, an Olympic curling and Paralympic wheelchair curling venue will be built at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Salt Lake City has been named the preferred host for the 2034 Games and is expected to officially be named host ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris later this year.

“Our venue partners represent a modern, sustainable approach to sport,” said Committee President and CEO Fraser Bullock. “They have continued contributing to Utah’s sports legacy with ongoing programs and regular updates. And the ability to bring big air into downtown Salt Lake City will create great memories for athletes and spectators.”

PROPOSED OLYMPIC COMPETITION VENUES

ALPINE SKIING - Snowbasin, Ogden

BIATHLON - Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

CROSS COUNTRY SKIIING - Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

CURLING - Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

FIGURE SKATING - Delta Center, Salt Lake City

FREESTYLE SKIING -



Block 85 (downtown)

Deer Valley Resort, Park City

Park City Mountain, Park City

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

ICE HOCKEY -

Maverik Center, West Valley City

Peaks Ice Arena, Provo

NORDIC COMBINED -

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

SNOWBOARDING -

Block 85 (downtown)

Park City Mountain, Park City

Utah Olympic Park, Park City

SPEED SKATING -

Delta Center, Salt Lake City (short track)

Utah Olympic Oval, Kearns (long track)

OTHER PROPOSED OLYMPIC VENUES

OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIES - Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

OLYMPIC VILLAGE - University of Utah, Salt Lake City

OLYMPIC MEDALS PLAZA - Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City

PARALYMPIC COMPETITION VENUES

PARA ALPINE SKIING - Snowbasin, Ogden

PARA BIATHLON - Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

PARA CROSS COUNTRY SKIING - Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Midway

WHEELCHAIR CURLING - Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City

PARA ICE HOCKEY - Maverik Center, West Valley City

PARA SNOWBOARDING - Utah Olympic Park, Park City

OTHER PROPOSED PARALYMPIC VENUES

OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIES - Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

PARALYMPIC VILLAGE - University of Utah, Salt Lake City

PARALYMPIC MEDALS PLAZA - Block 85 (Downtown), Salt Lake City

