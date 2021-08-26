Watch
Aggies vs. Aggies as Utah State to face Texas A&M in 2025

Tyler Tate/AP
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Savon Scarver (11) runs the ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Logan, Utah.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26

LOGAN, Utah — Things may get a little confusing on the football field in a few years as the Aggies are set to face the Aggies.

Utah State announced Thursday that it has agreed to play Texas A&M in College Station in 2025.

The game will mark the second time the Aggies (Utah version) have faced the Aggies (Texas version), with A&M defeating Utah State 38-30 in 2009.

Utah State is 1-11 all-time vs. the SEC, with the lone win coming in 1970 against Kentucky. Before facing Texas A&M, the local Aggies will play two other SEC opponents: Alabama in 2022 and Mississippi State in 2024.

