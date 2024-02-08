Watch Now
Anna Frey heading to Super Bowl to cheer on doppelganger Brock Purdy

The Kansas City Chiefs may have Taylor Swift, but their opponent in Sunday's Super Bowl have a teenage tennis phenom from Farmington who has blown up on social media.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Feb 07, 2024
FARMINGTON, Utah — Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl.

That phrase was said as a joke by the younger brother of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in a viral TikTok video, but now it's actually true.

Frey, a 16-year-old from Farmington, became well-known across social media for the striking resemblance between her and the Super Bowl-bound QB.

On Wednesday, she announced some exciting news: She IS indeed going to the Super Bowl! She said in the video posted on TikTok that she's going to "the Big Game" thanks to Six Star Pro Nutrition.

@annafrey07 The news you’ve all been waiting for … Thanks to @sixstarpro (available at @Walmart). #FYP #SixStarPartner #TasteslikeVictory ♬ original sound - Anna Frey

Her trip to Las Vegas is part of a "name, image and likeness" (NIL) deal that she signed with the company.

Frey is not only a social media star, but a tennis star who has already won a high school state championship, and is now aiming for national accolades.

"I'm super excited," Frey said. "If you see me down on The Strip or anywhere, please come say hi!"

