Anna Frey heading to Super Bowl to cheer on doppelganger Brock Purdy

FARMINGTON, Utah — Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl.

That phrase was said as a joke by the younger brother of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in a viral TikTok video, but now it's actually true.

Frey, a 16-year-old from Farmington, became well-known across social media for the striking resemblance between her and the Super Bowl-bound QB.

On Wednesday, she announced some exciting news: She IS indeed going to the Super Bowl! She said in the video posted on TikTok that she's going to "the Big Game" thanks to Six Star Pro Nutrition.

Her trip to Las Vegas is part of a "name, image and likeness" (NIL) deal that she signed with the company.

Frey is not only a social media star, but a tennis star who has already won a high school state championship, and is now aiming for national accolades.

"I'm super excited," Frey said. "If you see me down on The Strip or anywhere, please come say hi!"