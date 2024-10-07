Big Noon Kickoff coming to BYU for Arizona game

PROVO, Utah — BYU will be at the center of the college football universe this weekend when the FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show sets up shop outside LaVell Edwards Stadium on campus.

The show, which can be seen on FOX 13, will originate from Provo starting at 8 a.m. ahead of the homecoming clash between No. 14 BYU and Arizona. The game itself will also air on FOX 13 at 2 p.m.

It is the show's first-ever trip to the state of Utah.

Fans are urged to come out and support Cougar Nation at the tailgate which will include live music, interactive games, and special guest appearances.

"It’s a great opportunity for BYU to showcase our football program, the ROC, Cougar Nation and the incredible atmosphere of football game day at LaVell Edwards Stadium," said BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe.

Big Noon Kickoff features former collegiate greats such as Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn, as well as former Utah head coach Urban Meyer.