Watch
Sports

Actions

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to World Series

Braves to face Houston in Fall Classic
items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Dodgers Braves Baseball
Posted at 7:10 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 09:10:16-04

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win, capturing the series four games to two. In the process, Atlanta exorcised the demons of last year’s NLCS, when the Braves squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers.

The Braves finished the job this time around, advancing to face the AL champion Astros. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston.

Rosario had 14 hits against the Dodgers, including three homers.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere