Breakdown of Pac-12 Media Day: Utes leading the way ahead of 2022 season

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Pac-12 Media Day had a different energy to it. There was no shortage of storylines for the conference and for the reigning football champs, the Utah Utes.

It started with the question on every fan's mind: How much longer will the Pac-12 exist? The conference is in jeopardy of making up for the loss of its most high-profile members after UCLA and USC announced their plans to depart for the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.

“Nothing in this day and age of college football is shocking," Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said. "There’s going to be more things on the horizon. I think we’re just starting to scratch the surface and there will be a major overhaul in the next 2 to 4 years.”

As for Utes, they’re focused on repeating as Pac-12 champions after winning last year for the first time in program history. That team, of course, was led by quarterback Cam Rising who earned his way to starting QB in 2021.

“It was a journey and I’m just glad I’m on the other side of it,” said Rising.

Coach Whittingham added: “Cam’s ultimate value comes with this football team is his leadership. He’s one of the best leaders to come through the program.”

Utah was picked first in the preseason polls. In 32 out of the last 61 polls, the media has gotten the winner right.

Utah begins practice Wednesday, and the season begins a month after that at the University of Florida.