USC, UCLA reportedly headed to Big Ten, leaving Pac-12, Utes behind

LOS ANGELES — In a move that will no doubt affect the University of Utah and its athletic programs, a report claims USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten.

Reporter Jon Wilner tweeted the potential blockbuster move Thursday afternoon.

According to Wilner, the schools would leave for the Big Ten "as early as 2024," although the deal has not yet been finalized at what he called "the highest levels of power."

Removing two of the conference's most prominent and highest profile schools would devastate the Pac-12 during the latest upheaval in the college sports landscape. Adding USC and UCLA would increase the power of the Big Ten Conference as the SEC is set to add powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma.

Should the move go through, the question would be what happens to the remaining Pac-12 schools and whether the conference would continue to exist.

The University of Utah, which officially joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and played in its first Rose Bowl as conference champion earlier this year, could find itself playing a game of musical chairs, looking for a new power conference to join.

