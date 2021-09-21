Watch
Brewer leaves Utes after losing starting quarterback job

Alex Goodlett/AP
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Brigham Young Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)
Charlie Brewer
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 21, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Charlie Brewer era at the University of Utah lasted all of three games, and barely even that.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Tuesday that Brewer has left the program after losing the starting quarterback job to Cameron Rising.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best," said Whittingham in a statement.

After transferring from Baylor during the off-season, Brewer beat out Rising to start at quarterback for Utah's first three games. However, Brewer proved to be relatively ineffective, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the Utes to a 1-2 record.

Rising replaced Brewer in the third quarter of Saturday's 33-31 triple overtime loss to San Diego State.

