Bricks to honor pair of fallen Utes placed at Rose Bowl plaza

Two bricks with the names of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe are now permanent fixtures at the storied Rose Bowl.
Posted at 9:42 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 23:42:20-05

PASADENA, Calif. — We’re just a couple of days away from the Rose Bowl, featuring the University of Utah Utes and the Nittany Lions of Penn State.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. MST on January 2 at the storied stadium in Pasadena.

On Saturday, the Rose Bowl Foundation did something special for the Utes ahead of the big game.

The group donated two bricks honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, and they’ve been placed at the Rose Bowl along with other bricks that tell the story of the Rose Bowl.

Both players were killed by gunshot wounds and have become a big part of Utah football lore.

