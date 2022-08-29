Utes to wear helmets honoring Jordan, Lowe during 2022 season

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah unveiled new helmets that the team will wear this season to honor both Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Featuring images of both players, the hand-painted #22forever helmets will be worn during the Utes home game vs. USC on October 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The entire Utes community mourned the loss of Jordan to a gunshot wound the day after Christmas in 2020, and then the death of Lowe after he was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake City party in Sept. 2021.

Both players wore the No. 22, which will be featured on the team's regular helmets during the upcoming season which kicks off Saturday against the Florida Gators. The No. 22 jersey was retired by the school last season, the first-ever Utes number to receive the honor.

For the last few years, Utah has worn hand-painted helmets for one game each season. Last year, the team's helmets honored the USS Salt Lake City.