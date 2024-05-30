Buzz builds as renderings showcase new Bees stadium

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With the countdown approaching one year until the new home of the Salt Lake Bees opens in South Jordan, new renderings show what all the buzz will be about.

Miller Sports and Entertainment released the images showcasing the three-story Daybreak Field at America First Square being built in the Daybreak neighborhood.

With a capacity of 8,000, the stadium, which will be nicknamed "The Hive," is scheduled to open for the first pitch of the Bees season in 2025. Along with fixed seats, fans can also catch the action on an open berm in the outfield.

Along with the usual baseball fare of hot dogs and peanuts, the stadium will feature "locally inspired food-from-scratch kitchens, quick service stands, and Grab-N-Go markets using smart technology," according to officials.

“Our planning has focused on developing amenities that best serve the fan, whether you are picnicking in the outfield or prefer a full-service hospitality experience," said Bees general manager Ty Wardle. "We aim to accommodate groups of all sizes, from a family of four in box seats to large company gatherings. This new ballpark will be the ideal setting to create lasting memories.”

The stadium will also have two inclusive clubs, the Diamond Club and Terrace Club, which will sit behind home plate and offer food and drinks.