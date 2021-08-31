Watch
BYU agrees to extension for head coach Kalani Sitake

George Frey/AP
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake yells at an official in the second half during a game against Southern California at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 19:38:36-04

PROVO, Utah — BYU is doing what it can to make sure head coach Kalani Sitake sticks around for awhile.

On Tuesday, the school announced a contract extension for Sitake that will keep him in charge of the Cougars program through the 2025 season.

Since taking over in December 2015, Sitake has led BYU to a 38-26 record, including last year's 11-1 season that ended with a bowl victory over UCF.

“We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”

Sitake, who played fullback for BYU, will lead the Cougars into the 2021 season opener against Arizona on Saturday.

